Glenna J. Burford (nee Thomas), 78, of Union, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. Glenna was owner of B & B Transportation until she retired. She was a member of Florence Baptist Temple. Most important to Glenna was her family. She was a devout wife, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.

Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Maria Thomas, and her husband and soulmate, Bruce R. Burford.

She leaves behind her children, Bruce A. (Karla) Burford, and Mitzi Baker; her sister, Lue (Ron) Casto; and her half-sister, Sue Thomas.

Glenna also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jennifer, Megan, Seth, Rex, and Kassi; and her great-grandchildren, Kadence, Kennedy, Ethan, Evan, Emmett, Khloe, Kodie, Hailey, and Greyson.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 10:30PM-12:30PM with a funeral service to follow at 12:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. Burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY.