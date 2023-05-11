Obituaries » Glenn W. Schmidt

Burial Date: May 17, 2023 St. Therese Catholic Church May 17, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Glenn William Schmidt, 86, of Ft. Thomas, KY., passed away on May 11, 2023 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home. He was born on October 8, 1936 in Alexandria, KY., a son of the late George W. Schmidt and Marie (Wurth) Schmidt. Glenn was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Southgate and worked for Cincinnati Bell for over 35 years. After retirement, Glenn enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 63 years, Irene (Atchley) Schmidt; his daughters, Laura (Tim) Brumfield, Sandra Schmidt, Irene (Schmidt) Ewing; his grandchildren, Amanda Hinkel, Mark Hinkel, Tyler (Emily) Brumfield, Connor (Kelsey) Brumfield, Samantha (Chris) Reed & Christopher Ewing; brothers Walter & Paul Schmidt and sister Dorothy Nygaard.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Therese Church in Southgate, KY. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 at the church. Burial immediately following at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.