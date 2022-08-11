Obituaries » Glenn F. Roberts

Burial Date: August 16, 2022 5245 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 Aug. 16, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 33 times















Glenn Fulton Roberts, 63, of Florence, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents Fulton and Dovie Roberts; daughter Jessica O’ Koon; brother Gary Roberts; sister Genova Claypole. Glenn loved old cars, spending time with family and camping and fishing.

Survived by his wife Patricia Roberts; sons Jeremiah Roberts and Jeffrey Jump; daughter Felicia Jump; stepson Justin (Tiarra) Washum; step daughter Jessica (Jeff) Witt; brother Fulton (Nancy) Roberts; sisters Mary (Wayne) Jones, Nicky (Doug) Jones and Gail Rump; brother in-law Clifford Claypole; seventeen grandchildren and four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation 11 AM until time of funeral service beginning at 1 PM Tuesday, August 16, 2022 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.