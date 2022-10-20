Obituaries » Glenn E. Racke

Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001

Glen Edward Racke, 80, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at The Seasons of Alexandria. Glen was born June 19, 1942, in Covington, KY. He was a graduate of Campbell County High School, and Eastern Kentucky University. He was a member of Saint Paul United Church of Christ, Alexandria, KY. He retired from Laser Graphics. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, George E., and Marie (nee Weber) Racke. He is survived by his sister, Janice Painter, and many friends. Visitation Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM. Interment to follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Saint Paul United Church of Christ, 1 North Jefferson St., Alexandria, KY 41001 or to the charity of donor’s choice.