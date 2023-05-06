Obituaries » Glenn Burch

Burial Date: May 11, 2023

Glenn Burch, 76, went home to the Lord Saturday, May 6, 2023. He was surrounded by his family at his residence in Crittenden, KY.

Born August 19, 1946 in Booneville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Harvey and Ida Burch. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Gracie Burch and Joyce Vice as well as brothers Eugene Burch, Dennis Burch, and Will Burch.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 57 years, Glenda Burch. He is also survived by one son, Kevin Burch (Jenny) and two grandsons, Carter (19) and Cooper (14).

Other survivors include sisters Lee Etta Ball, Gwen Goetz (Ron), and Sylvia Curry; and one brother, Arnold Burch (Diane). He is also survived by sister-in-law Carolyn Burch; brother-in-law Ron Vice and many special nieces and nephews.

Glenn was a member and deacon at Walton First Baptist Church for over 40 years. Known for his servant’s heart, Glenn will be remembered for his faith, love of family, and giving of his time and talents to others. Glenn’s favorite sport was whatever his grandsons were playing (basketball, football, track & field) and was always their biggest fan.

A visitation will be held for Glenn on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Walton First Baptist Church, 47 S Main St, Walton, KY 41094. The family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held the next day at 11:00 AM at the church to celebrate Glenn’s life. Directly following the funeral service, Glenn will be laid to rest at Richwood Cemetery, 1070 Richwood Road, Walton, Kentucky, 41094.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made either online or in person at services to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511 or Walton First Baptist Church, 47 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094.