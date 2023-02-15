Obituaries » Glenn A. Manning

Glenn Allen Manning, age 66 of Burlington, KY passed away on February 15, 2023. Glenn was born in Cincinnati, OH on September 27, 1956 to Dallas Manning and Betty Mills Manning. He was a Logistics Computer Analyst and a member of First Church of Christ, Burlington, KY. He previously served in the National Guard; he was a loving Husband and Father, and an avid reader who loved to share his wisdom with everyone. He is preceded in death by his Parents and is survived by his Wife of 47 Years Jeanie Manning, Daughter Lea Black (Anderson), Son Ian Manning (Karah), Sisters Becky Richards (Fred) and Lisa Arrowwood (Tony), Brothers Randy Manning (Melissa) and Monte Manning (Joey), and Grandchildren Kurt, Hunter, Autumn, Aiden, Madison, and Kennedy. Visitation will be from 1 – 3 PM with the Memorial Service to follow at 3 PM on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington, KY 41005. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boone County Animal Shelter, 5643 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Ky 41005.