Burial Date: December 30, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue ERLANGER, KY 41018 Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

Glenda Sue Hitchcock, 68, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her Glencoe, KY residence. Glenda was born in Hamilton, OH on June 26, 1954 to the late Crawford and Mary Christine (Hill) Earls Jr. During her life, Glenda worked many years as a bartender at the Ralph Fulton VFW in Elsmere, KY. She was devoted to her family and loved to take motorcycle trips, gardening, crafts, and even made Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother James David Earls and sister Rosetta “Penny” Steffen. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years Gene Hitchcock, daughter Michelle Eickhoff (Tim), daughter Jessica Hitchcock, son Joel A. Hitchcock, grandchildren Hunter, Logan, and Colin Eickhoff, Landon and Maleah Meyer, brother Larry Earls (Laveada), brother Billy Earls (Gayla), brother-in-law Randy Steffen, and many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 7pm