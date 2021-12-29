Obituaries » Glenda J. Hodge

Burial Date: January 6, 2022 Floral Hills, Taylor Mill, KY Jan. 6, 1 - 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Glenda Jane Hodge(Huling), age 60, left this world after losing a long battle against pancreatic cancer. She fought hard until the very end and took her final breaths surrounded by family in the comfort of her home. A lifelong resident of Covington, KY, Glenda was born to Othel and Nancy Huling on November 3, 1961. She is predeceased by her parents and survived by her 4 siblings, husband and 2 sons, daughter-in-law, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, along with a large extended family.

Glenda was very responsible and a hard worker from a young age. She worked as a CNA, followed by 13 years as a housekeeper and safety coordinator for Merry Maids- all while raising a family with her husband. After leaving the workforce in 2009, she became a full-time caregiver for her mother until her death in 2019. If there’s a best way to describe Glenda’s character, it’s that family always came first. Her entire life was selflessly devoted to caring for the people she loved. She truly was an amazing daughter, sibling, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and an overall kind soul who could light up the room with her unforgettable laugh. Although her passing has left a void in our hearts, it won’t be empty for long. That space will quickly be filled with happy, wonderful memories to be cherished and shared. She is so very loved by all of us and will forever be missed. A memorial gathering will be held at Floral Hills in Taylor Mill, KY on Thursday, January 6th, 2022 from 1pm to 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks for donations toward her cremation bench. Bench payments can also be made directly to Floral Hills via phone call.