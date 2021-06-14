Obituaries » Glen R. Daniels

Burial Date: June 25, 2021 Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Taylor Mill, KY June 25, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 41 times















Glenn Roy Daniels, Of Florence, Kentucky passed away on June 14, 2021. He was born in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Clifford and Euna Faye Daniels. Glenn was a member of 7 Hills Church and loved spending time with his family. He was a musician, playing the guitar in many bands, at church and many other venues in Northern Kentucky all his life. Glenn is survived by his daughter Amy Huff; grandson Hunter Huff; sister Yvonne Brunner; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Along with his parents, Glenn is preceded in death by his siblings Susan Hamilton and Clifford D. Daniels Jr and his son-in-law Terry Huff. A Graveside Service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. with burial immediately following.