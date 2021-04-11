Obituaries » Glen E. Bramlage

Services will be private.

Glen Earl Bramlage, 88, of Florence, KY, passed away on April 11, 2021 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. Glen was an Army veteran and he retired as a dock worker for Springmeier Shipping Company in St. Louis, MO.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gertrude Bramlage; and his brothers, Ron, Mike, and Charles Bramlage.

He is survived by his brother, David (Serita) Bramlage; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Carolyn Myers.

Funeral services for Glen will be private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those that attend are requested to wear a face covering. He will be entombed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY.

The family requests that no flowers be sent and instead, please make memorial contributions to: St. Elizabeth Foundation and Hospice Fund 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.