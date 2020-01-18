Obituaries » Glema R. Warneford Decker

Glema Ruth Decker Warneford of Morning View, KY passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 67. She was born on October 5, 1952 in Morehead, KY to the late Robert and Ruth Decker. Glema attended Northern Kentucky University and enjoyed art, photography, and traveling. She also loved spending her time quilting, sewing and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Decker. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Geoffrey Warneford and her brother, Lindsey (Cheryl) Decker.

In Keeping Glema’s wishes no formal services will be held. Memorial donations in Glema’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd Edgewood, KY 41017.