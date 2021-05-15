Obituaries » Gladys Vallandingham Spada

Burial Date: May 22, 2021

Gladys (Spada) Vallandingham, 79 of Independence, Kentucky passed away at her home on Saturday, May 15, 2021. After high school she worked at Richard Skinner music store in Ludlow. Gladys watched and helped raise all her grandchildren and baby sat all the neighborhood kids. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Maime Spada, her brother Herman Lee Spada and her loving husband of 53 years Roger W. Vallandingham. Gladys is survived by her daughters Shelley (Tim) Brannock of Alexandria, Debbie (Mike) Finfrock of Burlington and Beth (Tim) Kaiser of Independence; sister-in-law Wanda Spada; grandchildren Amber (Ryan) Cunningham, Jessica (Andrew) Carroll, T.K. Brannock, Paige Kaiser, Faith Kaiser and Makenzy Kaiser; great grandchildren AnnaLee, Charlee and Agustus; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Gladys was kind and caring and had total love and faith in God above. She never had a harsh word to say and had love for everyone. She loved Christian Music and enjoyed listening to it as often as possible. Her kind spirit will be missed by everyone that has been blessed to know her. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.