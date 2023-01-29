Obituaries » Gladys M. Marsh

Burial Date: February 3, 2023

















Gladys M Marsh, 88 of Florence, passed away surrounded by her family on January 29, 2023. Gladys was born on November 22, 1934 in Elsmere, Kentucky to the late Robert and Marie Etler. She was a long-time member of First Church in Florence. In her free time, she loved making custom cards.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband: Charles “Pete” Marsh. She is survived by her sons: David Marsh, Danny (Kathy) Marsh, Dennis Marsh, and Darrin (Kelly) Marsh, 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 11am to 12pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. A graveside service will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice Care.