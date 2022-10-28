Obituaries » Gladys Hilty

Gladys Hilty, 92 years of age, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. Gladys was born in Clay County, Kentucky in 1930 to the late Oscar and Bertha Sandlin. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald R. Hilty; sisters, Helen Barrett and Rhoda Wheeler; and brothers, Estil Sandlin, Oscar Sandlin, Jr. and Jennings Sandlin. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Donna Ziegler (Donald) and son, Richard Hilty; grandchildren, Patricia Osborne (Josh), Suzanne Walters (John Walters, II.) and Lisa Hilty; and great grandchildren, Seth, Jacob, Savanna, Brianna, Brayden and Jessica. Gladys also leaves behind many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery, in Southgate, KY. Memorial donations can be made in Glady’s honor to The American Cancer Society.