Ginger M. Rawe, 68, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 20, 2020. She retired after 45 dedicated years with the Kroger Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ginger was very family and friend oriented but most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was very special to everyone that knew her. Ginger enjoyed taking walks, shopping, traveling and camping. She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. and Virginia (nee Trauth) Wolfe and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Florence Rawe. Ginger is survived by her high school sweetheart and beloved husband of 46 years, Larry Rawe, devoted children, Larry (Sara) Rawe and Lisa (Robert Moore) LaBeau, loving grandchildren, Eli and Nolan Rawe, Evan and Addison LaBeau and Eden Moore, dear siblings, James Wolfe, Judi (Stan) Wagner, Michael (Sherry) Wolfe, Susan (Dave) Tavel, Lynda (Steve) Sabers and Leslie Wolfe. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. Visitation at St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Alexandria), 8246 E. Main Street, on Friday (July 24) from 10:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm with Rev. Joseph Gallenstein officiating. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to New Perceptions Inc., 1 Sperti Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017 or St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Building Fund, 8246 E. Main St., Alexandria, KY 41001.