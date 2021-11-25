Obituaries » Gilbert Fessler

Burial Date: December 4, 2021

Gilbert “Gil” Fessler, 91, of Highland Heights, KY passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

He was the owner of Fessler Optical Co.

AKA “Mr. Christmas” as he was known by many in the area. For over 50 years his Christmas display was an attraction in the area. He was awarded “Best Display” on several occasions by the city. Gil was the owner and operator of Fessler Optical Co. He was a member of the American Board of Opticians, the National Board of Contact Lens Fitters, Past President of the Campbell County Fish & Game Assoc., Fr. DeJaco Council Knights of Columbus and the Alexandria V.F.W. Post #3205, Past City Councilman of Highland Heights and a very active member at St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, KY. He also served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War.

Gil was born June 26, 1930 in Newport, KY to the late Fred and Gertrude (nee: Wirsch) Fessler. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Blanche “DeDee” Fessler, Daughters, Sandy Deinlein and Linda Heinlein, Brother, Irvin Fessler, Grandson, Stephen Heinlein, Granddaughter, Heather Deinlein.

Gil is survived by his Brother, Donald Fessler, Sister, Joan Stapleton, his two Sons in Law, Chuck Deinlein and Cliff Heinlein, Grandchildren Scott Deinlein, Amy “Deinlein” Taylor, Joeylynn “Deinlein” Lee, Maribeth Deinlein, Chris Heinlein, Stephanie “Heinlein” Rachford. He also leaves 10 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild, many nieces and nephews.

Visitation 9:00 am to 11:30 am, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, Kentucky, with Msgr. Gerald Reinersman, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Church, Grow Fund, 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076.