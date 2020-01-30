Obituaries » Gianluca Trojani

Burial Date: February 3, 2020

Gianluca Trojani, age 56, of Villa Hills, KY passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a pilot for American Airlines and formerly employed by Com-Air, DHL and PSA. Gianluca was a collector and enthusiast of model trains. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Trojani (nee Pridgen); twin sons, Cristiano and Benito Trojani; siblings, Bianca Trojani-Belle’, Giovanni Trojani and Tiziana Trojani; nieces and nephews, Kay Palopoli-Trojani, Flavia, Nicoletta, Michela, and Arianna Monaldi, Massimo Belle’, Andrea and Gianpaolo Trojani and many other extended family members in Rome and the United States. Gianluca was preceded in death by his parents, Nicola and Aspasia Trojani; siblings, Giuseppe Trojani, Massimo Trojani, Antonio Trojani and Patrizia Trojani. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 3:00 – 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family and friends at St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs, KY) on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM.