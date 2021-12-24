Obituaries » Gertrude M. Craft

Burial Date: December 30, 2021 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill Dec. 30, 11 a.m.

















Gertrude Marlene Craft, age 82. Went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, December 24, 2021 at her Latonia, KY residence. Member of Victory Baptist Temple, Covington, KY. Retired manager for Western and Southern Life Insurance. Preceded in death by husband Robert Craft, parents, William McKinley and Dollie Overstreet Ginn. brothers, Herbert and Mckinley Allen Ginn, sister, Shirley Kitts. She is survived by Sisters, Virginia Collins, Latonia, KY and Judy (Paul) Lawless, Ryland Heights, KY, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. and her fur baby BeBe. SERVICES: Thursday, December 30th at 11:00AM, Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. VISITATION: Thursday December 30th at 9:00AM until hour of service at the funeral home. Entombment Floral Hills Mausoleum, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials may be expressed to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund. Post Office box 15521 Covington, KY/ 41015. Masks and social distancing are requested.