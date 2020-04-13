Obituaries » Gertrude A. Cleves

Obituary Viewed 50 times















Gertrude Ann Lahrman Cleves, 90, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at Cold Spring Transitional Care in Cold Spring KY. She was born in Covington, KY to Antoinette and August Lahrman on April 6, 1930. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Rose Ann, her great-granddaughter Olivia, her sister Norma Faeth, and brothers Patrick Holland and Frank Lahrman. Gert is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Edgar (Nick) Cleves, Jr., and her children, Monsignor William Cleves, Charles (Mary Lynn) Cleves, Marilyn (James) Souders, Rosemary (the late Douglas) Linz, Emily (Lyle) Whaley, Frances (Steven) Galbavy, Thomas (Jana) Cleves, Joan (Timothy) Keutzer, and Ann (Ajay) Jain. She is also survived by her sister Mary Lou Wulfeck. The loving grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 23, Gert graduated from LaSalette Academy in 1948. She married Nick on November 27, 1952. Residing in Bellevue for most of her life, she was very active in Sacred Heart Church and School, serving as president of the Mothers Club and of Christian Mothers; she also taught CCD classes for years. She volunteered generously for church and school festivals and enjoyed working at Bingo. Gert was very active in the Lioness Club. She was president of the club and spent 50 years collecting eyeglasses. Twice she received Lionism’s highest award, the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. Gert retired from Cleves and Lonnemann Jewelers after 45 years in 1995. Her family will gather for a private burial at St. Stephen Cemetery in Fort Thomas KY. The date for her Memorial Mass at Holy Spirit Parish will be announced.