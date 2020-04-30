Obituaries » Geraldine Sullivan

Burial Date: May 9, 2020

Geraldine “Geri” Sullivan, 86, of Lakeside Park, KY passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Geri was born in Covington, KY to the late Cleophus and Magdalene Sullivan. After graduating Holy Cross High School, she married her late husband John H. Pohlgeers. She is survived by her children J. Kurt (Cindy) Pohlgeers, Colleen Mayhaus, Anthony (Lisa) Pohlgeers, and Daniel (Joan) Pohlgeers; Grandchildren Elizabeth (Weston) Granger, Victoria (Tom) Boyle, Rachel Mayhaus, Madelyn Pohlgeers, Alexandra Mayhaus, Francesca Mayhaus, Joseph Pohlgeers, Connor Pohlgeers, Nicholas Pohlgeers, Great Grandson Calvin Sullivan Granger, her sister Lee (Don) Best along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Geri had a deep faith and love for Jesus and his Blessed Mother Mary. Her deep faith and loving heart was expressed in lifelong acts of generosity and kindness. She loved to laugh and spend time with family, especially watching her children and grandchildren in their various sporting events. Most of all she loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother and being with family and friends.

Mass of the Christian burial will be Saturday, May 9 at 10:30 am. Visitation (with Social Distancing restrictions) will be from 9 am until Mass begins. We will have a celebration of Geri’s life at a later date.