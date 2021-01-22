Obituaries » Geraldine J. Steffens

Burial Date: January 27, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Jan. 27, 2 p.m.

Gearldine J. Steffens

Covington – Loving mom and amazing grandma, Gearldine was a good-natured lady that was always happy and smiling. She took care of everyone and was a caregiver to many over the years. She was also an avid card player. Gearldine is survived by her children, John (Tammy) Steffens, Mary (Rick) Willen, Elmer (Jennifer) Steffens, Karl Steffens, Juliane (Mark) Clark, Jeff Steffens; 27 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred William Steffens; siblings, Lori Wilson, John Wilson, Martha Wilson, Irene Lane, George Wilson, Elmer Wilson, Cora Young; and parents, Thomas and Mary Wilson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 12:00 pm until Funeral Service at 2:00 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Livestreaming of the funeral service is available at the link below. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made in Gearldine’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.