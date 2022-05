Obituaries » Geraldine I. Klette

Geraldine “Gerry” Ina Klette, 61, of Covington, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Born in Covington on June 25, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Bertie Cooper. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Serenity Funeral Care.