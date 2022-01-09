Obituaries » Gerald Zimmerer

Burial Date: January 17, 2022 Visitation 10 am till 12 noon with a Catholic Blessing beginning at 12 noon, Monday, January 17, 2022 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE. Burial in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Independence. Memorials to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.

Gerald “Jerry” Zimmerer, 90, of Independence, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. Jerry was a 1949 graduate of Louisville St. Xavier High School and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a territory manager for 31 years with Double Envelope Corp., and later worked part time at Kenton County Golf Course. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Mae Zimmerer and grandson Cory Bradley.

Survivors include his wife Roberta (Becky ) of 69 years, children David of Florence, Joseph of Independence, Martha Garrison of Independence, and Mary (Eric) Deters of Walton; grandchildren Cole and Cameron Bradley, Erica (Cooper) Bowen, Charlie (Chad) Fuller, Parker Deters, Matthew Garrison, Eric Garrison (Robert) and Sarah (Brett) Hartley; great grandchildren Rylee, Raygn and Rhett Fuller, Caroline Bowen and Chloe Hartley.

