Gerald Robert Durr, 67, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Crescent Springs, KY. Gerald is the son of the late Patrick Durr and Dolores Schoborg Bass. He was born in Covington, KY on November 12, 1955.

Gerald grew up in Covington, KY and was a graduate of the 1973 class of Covington Catholic High School. Gerald married the love of his life, Barbara Hinton in 1981. They started a family and raised two wonderful children. Gerald worked as a pharmacy technician for many years before retiring. He was a kind, compassionate man with a witty sense of humor. Gerald loved to dance, golf, watch football and was an avid fan of the University of Louisville Cardinals. Although Gerald loved sports, his greatest joy were his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow. Gerald was a beloved father, husband, brother, and “Papaw” to his grandchildren who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Thomas Patrick Durr and Anna Dolores Bass.

Those left to carry on his legacy are his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara Durr; children, Greg (Katie) Durr, Andrea (Nate) Condon; grandchildren, Carter Durr, Nora Durr, Beau Condon, Lennon Condon; siblings, Michael Durr, Peggy (Tony) Doolin, Marian (Chuck) Gronotte; nieces and nephews, Scott Durr, Stuart Durr, Kirt Doolin, Mehrin Kehoe, Jill Gronotte, Carrie Schuler, Jenna Burger, and many other extended family and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Church 2470 Lorraine Ct. Crescent Springs, KY 41017 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Gerald will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.