Obituaries » Gerald R. Dovenbarger
Gerald R. Dovenbarger
June 1, 2021
Dovenbarger, Gerald R.,69 of Erlanger, Ky. passed away on June 1,2021 at his home. Gerald was a veteran of the United States Airforce, he also worked as a press operator for a printing company. He is preceded in death by his Father; Robert W. Dovenbarger. Gerald is survived by his Mother; Lydia Dovenbarger, Son; Eric Jason Dovenbarger, Daughter; Jennifer A. Dovenbarger, Sisters; Donna Dovenbarger, Lisa Dovenbarger and 6 Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday June 7, 2021 from 10:00am – 12:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 12:00.