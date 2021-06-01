A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Gerald R. Dovenbarger

June 1, 2021

Burial Date: June 7, 2021

Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY June 7, 12 p.m.

Dovenbarger, Gerald R.,69 of Erlanger, Ky. passed away on June 1,2021 at his home. Gerald was a veteran of the United States Airforce, he also worked as a press operator for a printing company. He is preceded in death by his Father; Robert W. Dovenbarger. Gerald is survived by his Mother; Lydia Dovenbarger, Son; Eric Jason Dovenbarger, Daughter; Jennifer A. Dovenbarger, Sisters; Donna Dovenbarger, Lisa Dovenbarger and 6 Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday June 7, 2021 from 10:00am – 12:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 12:00.



