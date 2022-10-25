Obituaries » Gerald L. Bailey

Burial Date: November 12, 2022 Lakeside Presbyterian Church 2690 Dixie Highway Lakeside Park, KY 41017

Gerald Lee Bailey, 74, of Edgewood, passed away, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Pavilion Health Care in Covington.

Gerald was a retired organist and choir director for 16 years at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Lakeside Park where he was a member. He also worked at Action Ministries in Covington. He enjoyed music, and spending time with his family.

Gerald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joanna Wilder Bailey; parents, Richard L. and Jeanne T. Pratt Sr.

Survivors include daughter, Breeka (Charles) Whitaker; son, Daniel Bailey; brother, Richard T. (Gena) Pratt Jr; grandchildren, John Mehl, Austin Bailey, Connor Bailey, and Aiden Bailey; special friends, Clint Davis and Betty Bryant.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12th at Lakeside Presbyterian Church, Lakeside Park, KY with a reception to follow in Fellowship Hall at the church. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.