Burial Date: February 3, 2023 Serenity Funeral Care 40 West 6th Street Covington, KY 41011 Feb. 3, 11 a.m.

Gerald Francis Stewart, 58, of Covington, KY, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Born in Covington, on May 6, 1964, he was the son of the late William and Betty Stewart. Gerald’s passions were music, architecture and art. He could conduct guided tours of the history and architecture of Covington and Cincinnati. He had a general love of sports but truly enjoyed Northern Kentucky High School Basketball. Gerald never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone, he will always be remembered for being a social butterfly. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his sisters: Patty Stewart-Willis and Deborah Stewart-Holloway. Gerald is survived by his brother: Bill (Jean) Stewart; sisters: Donna (Doug) Rieselman and Sharon Stewart-Dougherty; nephews: Eric (Christine) Enderle, Chris (Jodi) Dougherty, Jeff Dougherty and Mike Willis and niece: Angela Frisch-Taylor. A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until the Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011.