Gerald Edward Sturm Sr., 88, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2021, following a brief illness. Gerry is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Joyce Sturm (nee Lankisch); sister Rita (Sturm) Blank; and six children: daughter Rebecca (Barry) Schultz; sons Joseph (Arhlene) Sturm; Paul (Renee) Sturm; Gerald Sturm, Jr.; Thomas (Rhonda) Sturm; and Christopher (Jill) Sturm. Gerry was the proud grandfather of Lauren Schultz; Rachel, Elijah, and Michaela Sturm; Sarah and Paul Ivor Sturm; Matthew (Anna), Bryan, and Kara (Tyler) Sturm; and Payton, Ciara, Nina, and Sloane Sturm; as well as three great-grandchildren: Faine Sturm and Thea and Coen Sturm. He is also remembered by his “bonus daughter” Vicki (Greg) Kilburn, lifelong buddy Ron Piccola, and numerous friends and relatives. Gerry was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Marie (Gutfreund) Sturm; brother Donald Sturm; sister Patricia (Sturm) Bertke; and grandson Jared Sturm. Gerry was a Christmas baby, born, as he liked to joke, “on December 25, 1932, to Joseph and Mary in a stable in Bellevue.” Gerry grew up in Bellevue and, upon marrying, moved to Fort Thomas, where he resided for the rest of his life. He graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1951 and later earned an Associate Degree in Energy Management from the University of Cincinnati. Gerry was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. Professionally, Gerry was a master electrician, co-owner with his father and brother of Sturm Electric, and a 60-year member of I.B.E.W. Local 212. A pioneer in energy conservation, Gerry was Lazarus Department Stores’ first Energy Manager; upon retirement, he formed NRG Consulting and developed energy expense reduction programs for numerous organizations. He was a member of international nonprofit organization Sukyo Mahikari for 30 years. Gerry was an avid follower of news and politics on MSNBC, liked any movie or TV show starring Tom Selleck (especially “Blue Bloods”), sang in a beautiful baritone, loved Independence Day fireworks, and rarely passed up a Frisch’s Big Boy and onion rings, Wendy’s chocolate frosty, or piece of apple, cherry, or pumpkin pie. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., followed immediately by a short service and military honors, at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, KY. For those planning to attend, mask wearing is optional if you have been vaccinated.