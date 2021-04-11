Obituaries » Gerald E. Leeke, Jr.

Burial Date: April 16, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Feb. 16, 5 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 180 times















Gerald “Jerry” Eugene Leeke Jr., age 38, of Independence, KY passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2021 at his home. He was born the son of Gerald Leeke Sr and Teresa (Johnson) Leeke on July 23, 1982 in Ft. Thomas, KY.

Jerry worked in the oil industry as a pipe layer. He loved heavy metal and classic rock. Jerry could often be heard playing his guitar. Jerry was also very mechanical, he could take things apart and put them right back together. He will be greatly missed by his parents, siblings, and nieces and nephews whom he loved deeply.

Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, Theresa (Johnson) Leeke and his grandparents, Everett “Link” Leeke, Amelia Taylor, Dorothy Mullins, and Howard Mullins.

Jerry is survived by his father and mother, Gerald “Jerry” Leeke Sr. and Shelia Leeke; siblings, Shana Leeke, Alison Leeke, Amanda (Ryan) McIntyre, and Cody Leeke; and nieces and nephews, Riley Florer, Coltin Price, Landin Palmer, Carsyn Leeke, Cade Whalen, Morgyn McIntyre, Ruger McIntyre, and Courtlandt Leeke.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 3:00PM until of service at 5:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the funeral home.