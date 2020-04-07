Obituaries » Gerald D. Walsh

Memorial mass will be determined at a later time.

Gerald “Gary” Walsh, 77, of Wilder, KY passed away Tuesday, April 7th at Highlandspring Nursing Home in Ft. Thomas Ky from his battle of Alzheimer’s. Gary retired from Rockwell International. He was a member of St. Therese Church, Southgate, KY. Gary was preceded in death by his spouse, Patricia “Pat” Walsh in October 2019 and his sister, Carol Ann Hungler in 2006. Gary is survived by his half-brother, Frank Gardner and his wife, Madelyn; Nephew, Bill Schmidt and his wife, Susan and their children, Sabrina & Hayley; Niece, Jacqueline Schmidt; Nephew, Chris Hungler and his wife, April and their children: Courtney Stephens and her husband Mike, Morgan Ball and her husband, Ryan and Natalie Hempfling. Brother-in-Law & Sister-In-Law, Larry & Janet Garlich and their children: nephew, Mike Garlich, nephew and his wife and children Brian & Teri Garlich, Corinne, Sarah & Henry; niece (Goddaughter) Shelly Kelley and her children, Jimmy, David, Jessica & Nicole. Memorial Mass will be determined at a later time. Memorials are suggested to St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Pl, Southgate, KY 41071