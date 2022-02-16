Obituaries » Georgia A. Bobbitt

Retired country singer and rockabilly music influencer, Georgia “Georgie” Ann Davis Bobbitt passed away peacefullly in her home on February 16, 2022 surrounded by her family and loved ones: she was 92 years old. Georgie’s eeventful life was highlighted with a unique career singing with The Davis Sister Duo alongside Skeeter Davis (hits such as “I Forgot More Than You’ll Ever Know”, “Rock-a-Bye Boogie” and Fiddle Diddle Boogie”) who were credited influencers o fBob dylan, The Everly Brothers and Paul Simon. Signed with RCA Records in 1953, They recorded albums with the talented Chet Atkins backing them up on guitar. In addition to their traveling shows, they continued on to Nashville, TN where they became member and performers at the Grand Ole Opry. Georgie’s desire to be closer to her family led her back home where she continued employment as a secretary at CL Zimmerman, a real estate agent and Moather/homemaker. She married her husband, Larry Jean Bobbitt, in 1949 and was th longtime matriarch to a famil who adored her. Georgie servied the Lord by eaching Sunday School, acting as the Junior Choir Director and singing in the choir at Oak Ridge Baptist Church She earned her high school diploma from Dixie Heiahgts and resided at her home in Edgewood, KY for over 45 years. She always had a smile on her face and song in her heart. In her later years, she enjoyed reminiscing about her times performing aroun d the country with music legends such as Andy Griffith, The Carter Sisters and Elvis Presley and The Jordanaires in the ’50s. Additionally, whe enjoyed traveling to see her famil in Texas and Oklahoma, frequenting Texas Road House as a “VIP”and going weekly to Sid’s Red Barn witih Reyn. Georgie is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jack Davis (1953), her mother Ollie Mae Gregory David (1987), her husband of 62 years, Larfry Bobbittt (2011) and her father John Tipp Davis (2011). She is survived by her two daughters, Trena Ann Bobbitt Caldwell (Barry) and Lauren Elizabeth Bobbitt Niedringhaus (Mark); her five grandchildren, Kamrln Caldwell, Barry Caldwell, Jr. (Amber), Faryn Atchison (Tyler), Brendyn Melugin (Whitney) and Kiley Niedringhaus; Three great-grandchildren Cody Dodrill, Zaeley Atchison and Loxiey Atchison, and her friend and companion, Reynolds Flynn. A visitation will be held at Allison & Rose Funerqal Home, located at 5645 Taylor Mill Road in Talor Mill, Kentucky on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 4pm unil 8pm. Funeral services will be held at Oak Ridge Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 12 pm. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky