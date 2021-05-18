Obituaries » Georgene A. Robertson

Georgene “TG” A. Robertson (née Johnson) 80, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2021. She is survived by two daughters Lori (Edward) Wright and Karen(Chad) Aylor, two grandsons Chris Wright and Cory Wright and two great-granddaughters Jaelyn Wright and Olivia Wright. Also widowed by Donald Robertson. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Ann (late Bill) Berry and brother-in-law Bob Robertson along with many nieces and nephews.

TG was the most unselfish person, always putting family first and making sure you were taken care before her. She always made sure on birthdays that you had a cake, cards, flowers, balloons, and that went for most every occasion. She loved gatherings with family for birthdays, holidays, picnics in the summer and shopping for everyone. She made you feel special and loved.

TG loved her family dearly. She loved her grandsons Chris and Cory and her Jae and Olivia even more.

Cremation has been chosen and Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is assisting the family. No visitation and a private family service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donation to Ronald McDonald House Cincinnati.