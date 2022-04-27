Obituaries » George W. Merritt

George “Buddy” William Merritt, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his residence. He was a very loving and devoted husband and father. He was born on August 11, 1941, in Harlan County, Kentucky. George attended St. Mary’s school on 13th and Clay Streets, from 1948-1956, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He later attended Purcell High School, from 1956-1960, where he graduated. From 1961-1966, George served in the U.S. Air Force, during the Cuban missile crisis and the John F. Kennedy assassination. He spent 1968-1977 at Northern Kentucky University, earning his bachelor’s degree. George lived next to Jim’s café, where Dottie Mack, Bob Shreve, & the Pantomime Hit Parade hung out. He met one of his best friends at the Paradise Club, Russell Givens, who was a famous bass player of rhythm and blues. On June 19, 1976, George married Mary Jo Sauer at Holy Cross Church in Latonia, Kentucky. Russell and his all-black band, “The Kin Folk”, played at their reception, which was held at the Grandview Gardens, in Newport, Kentucky. On August 4, 1979, George and Mary welcomed their son, George Dayton Merritt. They enjoyed many years together, before his passing in 2017. In his spare time, George enjoyed music, singing, dancing, walking, reading, and working in the yard. He is survived by his sisters Joann Blanton, Sherma Dunn, Joyce Blakey, Janet Williams, Doris Moore, Nancy Bridewell, Judith Merritt, and brother Dayton Merritt. George was preceded in death by his son, Georgie, grandparents Thomas and Cordelia Goodin, parents Howard T. and Lena Mary {Goodin} Merritt, and sister Willene Peters.