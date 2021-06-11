Obituaries » George T. Donovan

Burial Date: June 16, 2021 Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption 1140 Madison Avenue Covington, KY Erlanger, KY 41011 June 16, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 122 times















Dr. George Thomas Donovan M.D. died peacefully in the presence of his family on Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Tom (86) resided in Erlanger, KY, graduated from Covington Latin, Xavier University, and UC Medical School, and served proudly in the US Navy. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Donovan Walter in 2007, and his parents, George and Elizabeth Donovan. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Donovan, and children Amy Donovan, Col. (Ret.) Tom Donovan, Bob Donovan, Jane Donovan, Mary Lynne Donovan, Dr. Anne Donovan M.D., Dr. Jim (Kristin) Donovan M.D., and Molly (Matt) Holmes. Dear brother of Dorie Altenau-Brady, Blanche Glenn, Tim Donovan, and Michael Donovan. Loving Grandpa to 15 grandchildren. Tom was devoted to his wife, family, and medical practice. He was also dedicated to his community and faith, volunteering his time for activities ranging from school sports to the Catholic Church and pro-life organizations. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 9:00am until 10:30am at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, KY with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial will be held at St. Stephens Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Passionist Nuns, 1151 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018, or St. Vincent De Paul of Northern Kentucky, 2655 Crescent Springs Pike, Covington, KY 41017.