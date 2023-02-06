Obituaries » George Martin

Burial Date: February 11, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 Feb. 11, 6 p.m.

George “Bobby” Martin passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 6, 2023 in Walton, Kentucky at the age of 34.

Bobby is survived by his children, Adon and Harmony Martin of Covington Ky, parents Jaclyn and Scott Martin of Taylor Mill Ky and brother Randy Baird of Walton Ky.

Bobby is also survived by a niece and nephew Jaxon Baird and Leanna Humfleet along with many countless loving friends.

Bobby was born on September 23, 1988 in Covington KY to Jaclyn Osborne. He obtained GED from Simon Kenton High School.

Bobby spent most of his adult life working as an entrepreneur. He was an artist, musician and self proclaimed computer geek. He was more importantly a loving father to his 2 children. Bobby was an intelligent, caring person who, at times could be quite opionated. Bobby was a loving father, son, brother and a giving soul. Bobby left us to soon and will be sorely missed by his family and those he touched.