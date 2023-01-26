Obituaries » George M. Spenlau

George Michael “Mike” Spenlau, 81, born April 18, 1941, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Rosedale Green, Latonia. Mike was a graduate of Holy Cross High School class of 1959, received a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics from Villa Madonna College (Thomas More University) Class of 1964. Worked at the Kroger Company and retired from the Ohio River Company. He was preceded in death by his parents Lillian and Celestine Spenlau; wife of almost 60 years Lois Marie (Kreimborg) Spenlau, married June 8, 1963; son Jay Spenlau and a brother Terry Spenlau. He is survived by his children Karen (Brian) O’Conner and Steven Spenlau and daughter-in-law Pam Spenlau Nunnelley; grandchildren Dr. Megan (Chad) Schneider, Kaitlin (James) Collins, Daniel (Alison) O’Conner, Lauren (Darrian Miller) O’Conner, Elizabeth (Mark) Ryan, Luke Spenlau, Jessica Spenlau and Michael Spenlau; great grandchildren Iosbel and Caroline Schneider, J.T. and Will Collins, Robert O’Conner and Quentin Spenlau and eight nieces and nephews. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, loved animals and living on the farm in Taylor Mill. He was a member of St. Anthony Parish in Taylor Mill, member and past President of the Kentucky Corps of Longriflemen (1983-1991), member of the Lloyd Area Muzzle Loaders and National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, member of Kentucky Cattleman’s Association, former councilman for the City of Taylor Mill, founding member of the Taylor Mill Boosters youth athletic program, founding member of the Scott High School Eagle Club, inducted into the Scott High School Athletic Hall of Fame in February 2006, owned and operated the Sparta Campground located in Sparta, Kentucky near the Kentucky Speedway. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, boating and sports. Mike loved watching his kids and grandkids sporting events, loved watching college and professional sports. Visitation 10 am till 12 noon with funeral Mass to follow at 12 noon Thursday, February 2, 2023 all at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Ave., Taylor Mill. Burial will follow at Mother of God Cemetery, Covington. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 45203.