Obituaries » George L. Sanson

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: April 14, 2021 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 April 14, 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 17 times















George Lewis Sanson, 86, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. George was a talented self-taught engineer, who worked for Carlisle Construction for over 35 years, later becoming Maxim Crane Works. In addition to his work, George was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, a Master Mason in the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, and most importantly, George was a dedicated and loving husband, a doting and proud grandfather, and honored great-grandfather. George was preceded in death by his parents, Elvis and Hazel Sanson; his sister, Faith Sanson; and his in-laws, Roger & Lois Stephens. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Elaine Sanson (nee Stephens); his step-children, Daniel (Wendy) Tobergte, Diane (Barry) Tuemler, Susan (Steve) Kolkmeier, Sandy (Mike) Smith, Sharon (Ron) Harrison, and Dave Meder. He was a proud grandfather to his beloved grandchildren, Billy, Mary, Louie, Brian, Luke, Maria, Kevin, Shannon, Melissa, Angela, Staci, Lauren, Megan, Lewie, Tommy, Charlie, Maddie, Allie, Caroline, and Samantha; and his 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial visitation for George will be on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 10:00AM-11:30AM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. Mass of Christian burial will follow the visitation at 11:30AM at the church. Burial is at 2:00PM at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY and all are encouraged to attend as he laid to rest with full military honors.