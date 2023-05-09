Obituaries » George J. Placke, Jr.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Burlington, KY May 16, 11 a.m.

Hebron – George J. Placke, Jr., 90 years of age, entered into rest on, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. George was born in Minster, Ohio, to his late parents, George J. Placke, Sr. and Dorothy Brunegraff Placke. He is also preceded in death by his son, Peter Placke and his brother and sisters, James Placke, Genevieve O’Hara and Mary Jones. George is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Placke; his children, Louise Stuntz (Steve), George Placke, III (Tina), Tim Placke (Denise), Andrew Placke (Peggy), Toby Placke (Lisa), and Susan Willis (Michael); and his brother and sister, Richard Placke (Barbara), Barbara Jones; and his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. George will be remembered for his Volkswagen repair shop, and his love of tinkering with cars. He was very active in the Boy Scouts and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. George and his wife also enjoyed traveling together. He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, Kentucky 41005 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Covington, Kentucky.