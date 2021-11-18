Obituaries » George J. Grever

Burial Date: December 3, 2021 Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, December 3 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington, Kentucky. Internment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery, Covington, Kentucky.

George Joseph Grever, age 102 of Cold Spring, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Born to George and Augusta (nee Uhlmann) Grever on July 28, 1919 in Covington, Kentucky. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jean, his brothers, Elmer, Roy (Edna), and James (Anne) Grever, his sisters, Norma (Harry) Von Luhrte, Marcella (Robert) Farrell. Survived by his son, James, his daughters, Mary Ann (Paul) Bankemper, Jayne (Larry) Fronk, Patricia Grever and 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

George served in WWII in the 305th Engineering Corp. While serving in the European Theater, he received many citations and medals including the Russian Medal for Valor. In civilian life he worked as a union carpenter. He was an avid reader and enjoyed time with his family.

Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, December 3 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington, Kentucky. Internment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery, Covington, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017.