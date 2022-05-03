Obituaries » George E. Schierenbeck

Burial Date: May 6, 2022 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 May 6, 11 a.m.

George Edward Schierenbeck, age 89 and formerly of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on May 3, 2022. George was born in Hempstead, NY on September 29, 1932 to Harry and Ebba Schierenbeck. George retired as an Engineer with General Electric in Cincinnati, OH and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He and his Wife raised approximately 100 foster children over the years and he loved to golf. George is survived by his Wife of 65 Years Barbara Schierenbeck, 4 Children Mark Schierenbeck, Tammy Long, Todd Schierenbeck (Lisa), and Blake Schierenbeck, and 5 Grandchildren Brittney Long and Trey, Camden, Casey, and Jacob Schierenbeck. The Visitation will be from 10 AM – 11 AM with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. Memorial Contributions may be made to Redwood Rehabilitation Center, 71 Orphanage Road, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.