George E. Baldwin , 91, of Southgate, KY passed away on May 11, 2022 at Highlandspring Nursing Home Fort Thomas, KY. George was born August 16, 1930 in Covington, KY to Orie and Joanna (Allf) Baldwin. He was a graduate of Dayton High School and attended the University of Cincinnati. He served in the Navy Reserves for 12 years. George was a member of the Newport Elks and was a Mason. He was an Engineer and Machinist for Cincinnati Milacron. George was preceded in death by his parents , Sister, Dorothy Emmert, Brothers, Orie and Paul Baldwin. George is survived by his Nieces, Beverly Matt, Dixie Fory, Susan Owens , Donna Baldwin, Deborah Lewis and Robin Halloran, Nephews, Paul R. Baldwind , Roger Emmert and also Great and Great Great Nieces and Nephews. Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S Forth Thomas, Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Burial will take place in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. A Celebration Of Life will be at the Newport Elks in Cold Spring, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Newport Elks Lodge, #273, 3704 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.