George Carl Lude, 84 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 28, 2022. George was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late Carl and Margaret Lude. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith Lude. George leaves behind his loving daughters, Kristina Lude and Kimberly Short and his loving son, Kirk Lude. He was the proud grandfather of Lydia Flamme-Hutslar (Andy) and the dear brother of William Lude (Pamela) and Phyllis McVey (John). George proudly served in the United States Army. Shortly after his time in the Military he married the love of his life, Judith Lude. He worked many years in Transportation as an Air Freight Manager. Since childhood, George has been very active with the Boy Scouts of America and he went on to receive an Eagle Scout, Silver Beaver, and a Lifetime Scouter award. George also served as a Philmont Ambassador in Cimarron, NM. He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 4, in Florence, KY. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 2 p.m. until the time of Service at 4 p.m. at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. Immediately following the service everyone is welcome to gather at the American Legion, 8385 US-42, Florence, KY 41042. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.