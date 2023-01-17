Obituaries » George Bledsoe

George Bledsoe, age 74, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born, raised, and lived in Manchester, KY for many years; but in later years, he moved to northern Kentucky. George was very religious and always felt most at home in church. He loved music and was a DJ in Manchester for several years. He is survived by his loving sister, Linda Schulte. He was preceded in death by his parents, Caleb and Pearl Bledsoe.