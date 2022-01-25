Obituaries » George A. Cain

In keeping Georges wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.

George A. Cain of Covington, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY. He was born on November 19, 1937, in Covington, KY to the late Walter and Mildred Cain. George retired from Kahn’s and was also a mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars and lawn mowers. He also liked to care for his garden and doing some landscaping. Most of all, George enjoyed spending time with his loving family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Joy Ruth Cain; siblings, Freddy Cain, Donald Cain, Bobby Cain, Billy Cain, Joe Cain, Wanda Jean Cain, and Michael Cain.

Survivors include his children, Andrew. E Cain and Aleene L. (Jeff) Bohanan; grandchildren, Brendan, Autumn, Cole, Cameron, Caleb, Camden; and great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Riley; as well as other friends and relatives who will mourn his loss.

