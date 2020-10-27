Obituaries » Genevieve B. Arnsperger

Burial Date: November 2, 2020

Florence – Genevieve Bernice Arnsperger (née Cameron), 97 years of age, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Vonore, Tennessee to her late parents, Harry and Johnnie Cameron. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Harry Arnsperger; her two sons, William Jack and Gary Lee Arnsperger; her brothers, Easley Paul and Floyd Edward Cameron; and her sister, Louise Cameron Rogers. Left to mourn Genevieve’s passing are her children, Paul Daniel Arnsperger (Jane), Diane Allnutt (Richard), Charles David Arnsperger (Linda), and Laura Zumbiel (Mark). She will be greatly missed by her 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Genny was an amazing woman, she was very patriotic and always put family first. She loved being outdoors, especially when she could take her grandchildren to the park. Genny would never pass up the opportunity to hold a baby. She was a great caregiver. Visitation will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Genevieve’s name are suggested to Ohio’s Hospice, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420.