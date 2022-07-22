Obituaries » Geneva Williams

Burial Date: July 29, 2022 Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center 7816 Dixie Highway Florence, KY July 29, 1 p.m.

Geneva Williams, 71 of Walton, KY, passed at home on July 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 10, 1951, to Bill and Laura Watkins in Petersburg, KY. She was retired from Frisch’s where she held several positions. Geneva was the beloved wife of Jack D. Williams for over 21 years. She was the best Mom to Christi, Christopher, and Chasity. Geneva loved God, her family, and friends. She also enjoyed fishing, growing a beautiful garden, flowers, and houseplants. Geneva was a very dedicated Mamaw, and she loved her grandchildren very much. Geneva was known for taking care of all animals and spent many hours watching her hummingbirds.

Preceded in death by her parents Bill and Laura Watkins, son Christopher Lee Saylor, daughter Karrie Ann Williams, sisters Juanita Merrill, Shirley Fugate, Betty Harney, Bea Dickerson, and Pauline Howe.

Geneva is survived by her husband Jack D. Williams, daughters Christi (Danny Adams) Winkle, Chasity (Ricky Carrington) Schull, Amy Williams, Cassie (Jake) Fry, Amanda (Sam) Donnell, brother Glenn Watkins, Rising Sun, IN, sister Dolly Brown, Lawrenceburg, IN, Christine Taylor, Hebron, KY, Loretta Wilson, Independence, KY and Carol Sue Wilcher, Waynesburg, KY, grandchildren Blake Saylor, Caleb Saylor, Dakota Moses, Brent Schull, Morgan Schull, Emily Winkle, Trent Saylor, Avery Carrington, Cody Carrington, Caitlyn Carrington and Danyal Weil, five great grandchildren Elijah Saylor, Addison Saylor, Parker Saylor, Langston Moses and Jameson Moses, nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

Visitation Friday, July 29, 2022, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 7816 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY, 41042. Funeral service will begin at 1:00PM.