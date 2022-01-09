Obituaries » Gene E. Ewing

Gene Ewing, 73 of Estero, Florida and Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky passed away on January 9, 2022, after a short struggle with cancer. He was born in 1948 in Kentucky, the son of Dorothy and Donald Ewing. Gene was proceeded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Sue Bush.

Gene cared deeply about his wife, Pat Ewing, his three daughters, Sydney Ewing, Susie (Jeff) Scheper, Sarah Robinette and his six grandchildren; Rachael, Nick, and Kate Farley, John Ewing, Isaac and Ila Robinette.

Gene was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where he earned his degree in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the College of Business and Economics.

Gene was a Tax Partner at Arthur Andersen & Co for 18 years. He specialized at Arthur Andersen in working with family-owned businesses and in addition was the company’s liaison to the University of Kentucky. After retiring from public accounting, Gene managed a NASCAR driver for several years and with having a lifelong love of racing and all things that went fast, this made an ideal role for Gene.

Gene served on numerous boards, some large publicly traded companies and some small privately held. He served as Audit Chair for two of these publicly traded companies for many years and he had the privilege of helping ring the opening bell of the New York stock exchange which was a great honor for him.

Gene was a quiet supporter of many charities. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his charities, the Gene and Pat Ewing Endowed Scholarship fund at the Gatton College of Business and Economics of the University of Kentucky. Your donation can be made via the following website, https://uky.networkforgood.com/causes/4723-gatton-college-of-business-economics, type in ‘Gene and Pat Ewing Endowed Scholarship Fund’ in the top right search box, fill in your donation, frequency, etc. and please add Gatton College of Business & Economics. For those that want to mail a check, please make it payable to the University of Kentucky, send it to the UK Philanthropy PO Box 23552 Lexington, KY 40523. In the memo of the check, write ‘Gene and Pat Ewing Endowed Scholarship Fund’. Thank you for considering this most important charity of Genes’ to benefit students by helping them complete their education.

The services will be held at the Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, Kentucky 41017 on Thursday at 11:00 AM, January 13th, 2022.