Gene Biven

Burial Date: September 8, 2020

Gene Biven, 83, of Verona, Kentucky passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Gene was dedicated to his career at Harry Grau & Sons for many years. He enjoyed spending time traveling and camping with his wife, Jewel. Gene is survived by his wife Jewel Biven (nee Lewis); children Cecil E. Biven Jr., Terry Biven, Randy Biven, Donna Thompson; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Wayne (Janet) Biven and Jenny Biven. Gene was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Biven. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12 pm until Funeral Service at 2 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Taylor Mill, KY 41015.