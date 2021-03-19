Obituaries » Gene A. Smith

Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 March 25, 12 p.m.

Gene Alford Smith, 83 years of age, entered into rest on Friday, March 19, 2021. Gene leaves behind his beloved Wife of 63 years Nancy J. Smith (nee Frederick), Daughter Jennifer Smith-Hunter (Eric Hunter) and Son Brian Smith (Angie Smith). Gene was the proud Grandfather of Colbie Smith (Megan Abeling), Bailie Smith-Hunter, Lindsey Smith (Alex Butcher) and Ellie Smith. He was the loving Great Grandfather of Enzo Smith and he was expecting his second Great Grandchild in the next few weeks. Gene was the dear Brother of Bill Smith, Anna Dumoi, Larry Smith, Joyce Kapp, John W. Smith, David Smith and Dale Smith. He is preceded in death by his Brother, Wallace Smith. Gene was born in Sanfordtown, KY to the late Rev. John L. Smith and Alma Smith. He spent many years as an Accountant for Procter and Gamble. He enjoyed gardening, day trading, and he loved to travel. Gene was a member of First Church of Christ in Burlington. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 10 am until the time of Service at 12 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Hopeful Cemetery. The wearing of Masks will be required at the Visitation and Service and Social Distancing must be maintained. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made in Gene’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.