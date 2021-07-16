Obituaries » Gavin M. Ward

Burial Date: July 21, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 July 21, 1 p.m.

Gavin Michael Ward, 16, of Hebron, KY, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at his residence after his 2 year fight with DIPG. Gavin was such an old soul, a warrior, a ball of energy, a selfless lover of people, a passionate car enthusiast, but most important to Gavin was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly.

Gavin was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Michael Slayback.

He is survived by his loving mother, Jennifer (Brandon Kleisinger) Ward; his father, Ryan Ward; his siblings, Kayli and Cameron Ward; his maternal grandmother, Dawn Duncan; his paternal grandparents Gina Ward and David Massengale and numerous friends.

Gavin also leaves behind his nephew, Ryder Richter.

Visitation for Gavin will be on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. A short celebration of life service will follow the visitation at 1:00PM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery.